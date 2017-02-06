Transcript for Fifth Harmony discusses brand new single

Brooke, Dinah, norman here with us, "Dancing with the stars." Thank you. I get to see you so soon. More please. You guys are now the past six months a quartet. Is it a new era for you ladies? It's a new era, yeah, it's been really incredible because we've been in the studio the past few months really working hard on our album. We've been creating. We've been writing. It's been really amazing and having so much fun. There's been lots of like great producers we've been working with as well on this album. Great to work with them in the studio just to be involved as an artist is important. We have like songs with skrillex coming out, pooh bear. I think I like that. It's really the album is everything to us. You released a nuaimi song last night "Down." Yes. And it has shot up the charts faster than anything you've ever released. Yes. Number three. Two. I have a feeling two is coming. After you perform today I have a feeling number one is coming after that. Thank you. We're getting there. We're getting there. Possibly. How excited are you to perform that new song for the first time here live in front of this audience? Yes. We are so excited. Yeah, we're so, so excited about account down." Brand-new fifth harmony. We're ready. I hear you guys just did the music video for "Down." Yes, we did. Can you show me one move -- You're about to see some. You're going to show us the moves from the video live right here on "Gma"? Right here on "Gma." What's better than that. Nothing. Nothing. We'll see the moves in the video. Yes, you will. Here. But I'm curious, though, when you're writing a song, is anything off-limits? No. No. Nothing? Emotion. We never limit ourselves. Nothing is off limits. Yolo. Pour your heart and soul. We're so excited when you all are here. You are some of the nicest in the business. So down to Earth. Thank you.

