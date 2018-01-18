Transcript for Hate crime charges not ruled out in UPenn killing

We gifrn with a possible motive in the murder of ivy league student blaze Bernstein. His former high school classmate appearing in court facing charges for his death. Amy, I know you have more details. That's right. Samuel Woodward charged with murder and a judge removing any chance of him getting out of jail on bail. Blaze Bernstein's parents saying their son's death may have been a hate crime. Samuel Woodward charged with the murder of blaze Bernstein. He will continue to be held without bail. Reporter: According to a now sealed affidavit, obtained by the "O.C. Register" he told investigators Bernstein kissed him and it was unwanted prompting prosecutors to weigh possible hate crime charges. The questn of a hate crime is one question we have about the possibility of special circumstances. Reporter: Police say Bernstein vanished on January 2nd while home on break from the university of Pennsylvania. His body found a week later at the park where he was last seen. Authorities allege Woodward who outweighed his victim by 50 pounds stabbed him more than 20 times then buried the body in a shallow grave. We just want to see that even though my son can't be brought back that there is a consequence. Reporter: According to prosecutors during their initial interview with Woodward he lied about scratches on his hands and dirt under his fingernails. They also claim he made attempts to hide evidence. Woodward is still accused of visiting the crime scene days after the murder. He's also accused of cleaning up the car that he used the night that he picked up blaze. Reporter: On Monday Bernstein's family hosting a memorial for the young man and overnight his parents vowing to do good in honor of their son. He was a gentle soul. He would never hurt anyone. He was so -- he was just giving. He just gave of himself. This is really a movement, an opportunity for us to do some good to channel everybody's sympathy. They want so much to help us to bring this boy back and we can't. So how can we basically turn this into an opportunity that is going to be something beautiful that we can make out of this? You can see how proud blaze's parents are of him. For now, though, Woodward has been charged with one count of felony murder. If convicted he faces 26 years to life in prison. The parents. Ah, it breaks your heart.

