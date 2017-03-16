Transcript for Hawaii judge puts Trump's travel ban on hold

Let's talk more with Dan Abrams right here. Chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl down in Washington. Dan, will et me begin with you. What the judge did in Hawaii is go at what opponents of the travel ban think is the strongest remaining argument that it's a Muslim ban by another name. Looking at president trump and his aides' own words is the most interesting and going to be controversial part of this ruling. Remember, we're not talking about ultimately is it constitutional today. We're talking about the temporary restraining order. What should happen immediately? And in evaluating that, the judge looked at Donald Trump's own words during the campaign and, by the way, he wasn't the only judge, a judge in Maryland did the same thing, looking at other campaign surrogates, trump surrogates, what exactly they've said about the reason for this and saying, look, even they themselves are effectively admitting that the purpose was to keep must lips out. Now, that's going to be a controversial thing and we'll see whether that holes up on appeal. Jon Karl, we saw how angry the president was last night and his words last night may add more fuel to the fire. Reporter: No question about that, George. The first travel ban which was also faced the temporary restraining order, the president wanted to fight for that one in court. The lawyers convinced him that it was better to start over, to have a new ban that would be tighter legally, but what happened in this is that the judge used the president's staff's own words against him in this way, Stephen Miller who helped draft that ban said that the second order was simply minor technical differences but the same basic policy, now you have the president of the united States saying that this new order was just a watered down version of the first one, which means the same arguments can be used against the second one that were used against the first. Dan, you still believe that the white house, the administration here is unfairly solid legal with the -- President trump is not helping it by describing it as watered down. We're not back up to the appellate court but still at the district court, the trial court level. This will go back up to the appellate court that heard the opinion before and probably other circuits around the country but when president trump says it's a weared down version the problem is if you want to take his words literally, he's effectively saying, yeah, the same purpose behind the first one exists and so the court is saying, well, we can now use that against you so he's not helping his case. Jon, you have the president cited that opposition among Republicans in the senate and undervalued that. You're also facing now major questions in the house as well over whether this bill can pass. Reporter: George, right now the votes simply aren't there in either the house or the senate. The white house is working with Paul Ryan to try to get the votes in the house. What they're doing is opening up the possibility of changes to appease the conservative members but the more you do that, George, you run into problems with the moderates so this is a really tough battle but I would not underestimate the ability of trump to get this done. As far as conservatives go, he is extremely popular in their districts. He has a lot of leverage and the white house knows if he loses on this, it puts in jeopardy the rest of his anyone da. Jon and Dan, thanks. President trump addressing

