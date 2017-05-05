Transcript for Health care bill vote goes down to the wire

Let's talk about the senate with Mary Bruce. As you see right there it passed the house with just one vote to spare and a lot of challenges ahead in the senate beginning with the fact the senate has to do something the house didn't do at all have that congressional budget office analyze the impact of this bill. Reporter: Yeah, George, this is likely to be a long road but first the senate needs to know just how the house bill will really impact Americans. They can't even begin without that government report explaining how many Americans could lose coverage and how much this will cost. That report isn't expected until next week but even with that, senate Republicans are already telling us they may start from scratch. Just take a look at some of the sticking points in the senate for Republicans, that medicaid rollback is a big item of concern. Even a moderate like Susan Collins says stripping funding from planned parenthood is an issue for her and those tax credits, Rand Paul says that is he a no go for him. Clearly, George, there is a lot of work here to do. Senate can only afford to lose two votes to get it down to 50 with vice president practicesing then sending it along with the tiebreaking vote but in the meantime, this is going to take an awful long time. A few weeks just to get the report from the congressional budget office. Several more for deliberations in the senate. Reporter: Absolutely and, remember, any changes that are made in the senate then have to go back to the house to be approved there and, George, as we have seen from the tense debate over the last 106 days that can be quite difficult. Okay, Mary Bruce, thanks very much.

