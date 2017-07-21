Heat wave spreads across the country

More
The heat wave is affecting more than 100 million people with temperatures in some places to top 100 degrees.
0:52 | 07/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heat wave spreads across the country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48767790,"title":"Heat wave spreads across the country","duration":"0:52","description":"The heat wave is affecting more than 100 million people with temperatures in some places to top 100 degrees.","url":"/GMA/video/heat-wave-spreads-country-48767790","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.