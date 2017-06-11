Transcript for Hero describes chasing alleged Texas church shooter

heartbreak. Moments ago I spoke exclusi exclusively with Johnnie langendorff, the hero who helped chase down the shooter. I asked him to tell me what happened. I had parked at the intersection where I had seen the shooter come out from the church and a gentleman, the neighbor of the church had come out yielding a rifle and the two men started exchanging gunfire. From there, from there the shooter jumped into his vehicle where he had the door open and the engine running ready to go and fled the scene. At that time the neighbor with the rifle came to my truck and he just -- he opened my door and said, he just shot up the church and got in. And he said, he said, chase him and so that's what I did. I just chased him. Tell us about the high-speed chase. How fast were you going and was any gunfire exchanged during the pursuit? No, ma'am. Thankfully there was no gunfire exchanged but I was doing around 90, 95 going down 539 northbound while I was on the phone with dispatch trying to lead them to where he was. Or the direction he was going because it seemed everybody had headed up to the church and I'm not sure if anybody really realized he had left and gone that direction so -- So you were on the phone telling them where you were and how were you able to keep so calm, Johnnie? It's just one of those things. It was act now, ask questions later kind of deal. It wasn't, you know, I didn't -- it wasn't something that I needed to freak out about. You know, the situation was in a sense under control so and as long as I'm behind the wheel I'm perfectly fine. We are flat that you are fine and tell us what happened at the end of the chase. How did it end? The gentleman seemed to lose control of his vehicle and he kind of started veering all over the place until he took out -- he took out one road sign and then from there he hit the guardrail and then hit the ditch and at that moment I stopped -- I stopped probably 25 yards from him within a safe distance to where the gentleman who was riding with me could get his rifle on him using my truck for protection and still have a clear shot but also be at a safe enough distance to where if he came out with a pistol or something it wasn't -- it wouldn't be as accurate. Johnnie, did you ever see the shooter? Did you see any signs of life in the truck after it crashed? No, ma'am, I sure did not. Once we stopped, the gentleman got out, mounted his rifle on my hood and the shooter did not get out of his vehicle after that. Johnnie, I have to ask you again, how go you have the presence of mind to be able to do this? A neighbor jumps in with a rifle. You're chasing someone who has just shot up a church. Just try and help us understand where your presence of mind and how you were able to do that. The gentleman who got into my truck, he had just said, all he really got out was he just shot up the church, follow him and, you know, that's enough for me to do anything. What can you tell people about that small town? From what I've learned, just in the last 24 hours it's a great little community. There's definitely a lot of love and definitely a lot of care here. So many people are pitching in, especially not just here but from all over the state of Texas and I'm not sure about other places yet, but I know our bigger cities in Texas and stuff are all stepping up to help everybody and, you know, try and make this uneasy situation as easy as possible for the families and everyone involved and it's great to see everybody coming together and helping everybody out. Well, I hope that you and everyone in that town, I hope you feel the love and the support and the many prayers, Johnnie. Yes, ma'am.

