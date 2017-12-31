Transcript for High level of security in Times Square for New Year's Eve

We start with security. It's massive challenge. More than 1 million people expected to show up. Marcus Moore is there with a look at the unprecedented precaution taken. Good morning. Reporter: Paula, good morning to you. This is what times square looks like this morning. Where, there is a lot less foot traffic compared to yesterday. That's because of the expanding perimeter they have set up here. Look at the barricades. Look in the distance. You can see more of the barricades. Parking garages are also closed this morning. We have seen heavily armed police officers wearing tactical gear as they work to secure times square ahead of tonight's celebration. New York City. This morning in the midst of an unprecedented security effort to protect more than 1 million peek expected for today's new year's eve celebration. I want to see the ball in the new year. Now, it's my dream coming threw. Reporter: People from across the globe now witnessing NYPD's security plan in action. Officers in the subways, on the streets, soon in the air. ABC news granted access to the operations center and the notwork of 10,000 cameras trained on the cross roads of the world. People from NYPD. The state police. The FBI. People from amtrak. From New Jersey transit. From any agency you can think of is going to be in the operation center. Reporter: Bomb-sniffing dogs will be there to protect the perimeter. This couple visiting from south Africa. Obviously it's much more seasons the Lais time we came here. But we come from South Africa, where the crime rate is quite high. It's unite nice to see police officers around every single corner. You see them visible. Reporter: Officials hope this prevents the attacks Lon subways. Or las vegas-style attacks. Officials in block off 22 city blocks. They have never had a perimeter that large for now year's eve. Also, for the very first time, Dan and Paula, the police officers will also be screening guests at the hoe tell us and restaurants here in times square. Marcus, thank you. Despite all of the security and despite the freezing

