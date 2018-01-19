Transcript for How at-home workout classes are revolutionizing the fitness industry

Ah well now it's time to get moving. One of the hottest fitness trends right now going going to the gym, okay. I ran from my dressing room all the way out here. It's instead bringing the gym to your home and taking your favorite classes when and where you want. ??? Hey, I'm J.D., welcome. Livestream workout classes are revolutionizing the fitness industry as we know it. Elizabeth, you're going to work out with us. Yeah, absolutely. Reporter: Cardio, sculpt, dance, even yoga but teen fits in class. Join live classes from your tablet or your computer. Reporter: On demand and live or streaming wherever you may be. This is the biggest trend we're seeing in fitness in 2018. It might even be the biggest wellness trend of the entire year. Reporter: Class pass ncc start-up that offers members access to over 8500 gyms and studios is the latest company jumping on the trend. Great stuff at home. You keep this up. Keep it up. Reporter: For class pass the vision is always to make but teen knitness accessible for everyone and this is just a natural extension of that. I want to see you on that leaderboard. Reporter: Affordability is going to be a huge play. For the cost of one class in a lot of cities you can now get access to a month's worth of unlimited classes. A bake sea change in the fitness space. Reporter: All part of a booming global digital fitness market. Keep the strong. In the deep yellow. Reporter: All workouts now available the your fingertips on your own time so get ready to discover your newest favorite routine. Whoo! There really is something for everyone online. Some classes are even free on YouTube and if you're wondering what my favorite at home workout is, Michael, you introduced me to peloton. This is what we're doing right here. We both do it so much and this morning, we're riding next to ally love. Yeah. What's up. We see you in my monitor but here you are right now, this is a growing trend. People wanting to work out at home and they think they're going to get that kind of workout at the gym which is so not true. Tell them what to expect. In peloton atemanen outdoor road on an indoor bike like you're riding outside but we bring the energy and you're riding with live riders across the country. So you're never riding alone. It's not like you're in your home by yourself trying to thug it out. No, you're on the bike. People riding with you even when you take it on demand there are people that have rode with you or are riding with you. Always telling you to be the boss. Boss up, baby. Always saying boss up. I appreciate this. Branding. There's one thing that's hard about working out at home or whatever is working out by yourself and I said I'm literally in a class with other people. You're so motivating. Thank you. It is amazing but if you're somebody at home and have a bike what are two things that you can suggest when you set up your bike at home. When you're setting up, the most important, saddle and handlebar height and make sure the suaddle and hip width and honestly as an instructor, every few months your body is always changing and muscle mass changes so I adjust my settings. You do. Every so often. Okay. Well, we're not the only ones riding. Thank you all for being here and doing this but we also have classes all across the country, following alok this morning you see them riders in L.A., Chicago, New York and peloton's flagship studio right here in New York City. And class, class is officially about to begin with their instructor there, robin, take it away and ally, you take it away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.