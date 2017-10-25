Honolulu pedestrians to face texting and walking fine

More
The new law mandates that any person caught looking at their phone while walking across the street will receive a $35 fine.
2:50 | 10/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Honolulu pedestrians to face texting and walking fine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50702355,"title":"Honolulu pedestrians to face texting and walking fine","duration":"2:50","description":"The new law mandates that any person caught looking at their phone while walking across the street will receive a $35 fine.","url":"/GMA/video/honolulu-pedestrians-face-texting-walking-fine-50702355","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.