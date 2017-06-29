House Russia probe eyes longtime Trump bodyguard

More
Congressional investigators want to interview Keith Schiller, now a White House aide, as part of their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, sources told ABC News.
2:42 | 06/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House Russia probe eyes longtime Trump bodyguard

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48345307,"title":"House Russia probe eyes longtime Trump bodyguard","duration":"2:42","description":"Congressional investigators want to interview Keith Schiller, now a White House aide, as part of their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, sources told ABC News.","url":"/GMA/video/house-russia-probe-eyes-longtime-trump-bodyguard-48345307","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.