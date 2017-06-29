{"id":48345307,"title":"House Russia probe eyes longtime Trump bodyguard","duration":"2:42","description":"Congressional investigators want to interview Keith Schiller, now a White House aide, as part of their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, sources told ABC News.","url":"/GMA/video/house-russia-probe-eyes-longtime-trump-bodyguard-48345307","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}