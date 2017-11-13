How Houston woman is coping 2 months after Hurricane Harvey

More
Iashia Nelson, who was stranded for hours on a roof during Hurricane Harvey, speaks out about how her family is coping more than 2 months after the hurricane.
1:00 | 11/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How Houston woman is coping 2 months after Hurricane Harvey
It was a lot of people in the room and a dealt with on back because. I was passing out I mean acting skiing hear all these people cry for help in witnesses somebody drowned it was just right this was a nightmare. What it was really Larry. Well you know you know why don't we have and why it's. And. Not defend myself you know it could've been worse you could have been DEA you could you write your children could Kennedy. You know. You could harm his right now which in that span and faculty half of them god is that now believe he finished them leave. Just got to be patient are out with look at the brightest thing. Without that outlets have now with the equipment the only thing women found that something good with the frog.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51110792,"title":"How Houston woman is coping 2 months after Hurricane Harvey","duration":"1:00","description":"Iashia Nelson, who was stranded for hours on a roof during Hurricane Harvey, speaks out about how her family is coping more than 2 months after the hurricane.","url":"/GMA/video/houston-resident-iashia-nelson-speaks-coping-months-hurricane-51110792","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.