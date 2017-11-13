-
Now Playing: Gossip columnist Liz Smith dies at 94
-
Now Playing: 11th annual Burlington Coat Drive kicks off live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'Mattress Mack' to open up his furniture store to all on Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Chef, volunteers bring millions of meals to Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: Meet the school principal who brought his community together after Hurricane Irma
-
Now Playing: Catching up with 2 Hurricane Harvey survivors live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: How 'Adopt a Family' has directly helped those impacted by hurricanes
-
Now Playing: Meet the founders of 'Adopt a Family' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: High school football team helped by strangers after Harvey
-
Now Playing: Man speaks out on the damage hurricanes left in St. Thomas
-
Now Playing: US Virgin Islands try to rebuild after Maria, Irma
-
Now Playing: How Houston woman is coping 2 months after Hurricane Harvey
-
Now Playing: Communities rebuild after Irma, Maria and Harvey
-
Now Playing: Jeff Sessions sued by 12-year-old with epilepsy seeking to legalize medical marijuana
-
Now Playing: Boat flies through the air before crashing in Florida
-
Now Playing: Pastor gives sermon at Texas church that was site of mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Texas church that was site of mass shooting becomes memorial for those killed
-
Now Playing: TSA agent details moments after lithium battery explosion
-
Now Playing: Rob Jones: An American hero's journey
-
Now Playing: Target removes two brands of fidget spinners