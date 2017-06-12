Hurricane-strength winds fuel Southern California wildfires

ABC News' Rob Marciano reports from Sylmar, California, on the powerful winds, near 80 mph in some areas, and low humidity fueling the Southern California fires.
1:03 | 12/06/17

Transcript for Hurricane-strength winds fuel Southern California wildfires

