-
Now Playing: Wildfires spread as conditions worsen in California
-
Now Playing: Massive fire engulfs senior living facility outside of Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Special counsel subpoenas Deutsche Bank for financial records
-
Now Playing: Ex-Trump official campaigns with Roy Moore
-
Now Playing: Hurricane-strength winds fuel Southern California wildfires
-
Now Playing: California slammed by wildfires in 2017
-
Now Playing: Aerial view shows devastation of Southern California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Wildfires burn over 70K acres across Southern California
-
Now Playing: Kristen Wiig and 'Bridesmaids' co-writer reveal new project
-
Now Playing: James Franco says it was 'bizarre' staying in character to direct and act in 'Disaster Artist'
-
Now Playing: How to get Meghan Markle's signature looks for less
-
Now Playing: Seal gives a special performance of 'Luck Be a Lady' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts launches fund for cancer survivors
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee opens up about her struggle with depression in new memoir
-
Now Playing: Woman credits Instant Pot for her nearly 80-pound weight loss
-
Now Playing: Teen goes viral with gravity-defying dance move
-
Now Playing: Cyberscalpers resell hot holiday toys at major markups
-
Now Playing: Trump fights 'Apprentice' contestant defamation suit
-
Now Playing: Steelers linebacker suffers major back injury
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort worked with Russian colleague, special prosecutors allege