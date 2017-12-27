Transcript for Husband of murdered woman 'powerless' to solve the crime

We want to move to the new developments in the 2016 of a fitness instructor and mother of three found inside a Texas church. The victim's husband saying he's powerless when it comes to finding her killer. Mark Moore in Texas. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. A new statement from the victim's husband say he's moving on. He's not giving up on the police investigation that remains open. More than a year after Texas fitness instructor Missy Bevers was found murdered the killer is still on the loose. In a statement to ABC news nearly two years after his wife's death Brandon Bevers said it's time to refocus. I have spent many months driving myself crazy. I'm power less to believe I have any ability to solve this. The murder of the mother of three left this community stunned. Bevers was found murdered inside the church that sits along a rural Texas highway. My wife was a -- she was a great woman, a great wife, a great mother, a grate friend. Reporter: The cameras captured the suspect. I ask everybody out there to review the video. The person has a very distinct walk. There's a very distinct mannerism about this person that should be very apparent to somebody. Reporter: The person in the video never identified. Early in the investigation police search warrant suggesting a financial and marital struggle between Bevers and her husband detailing a creepy message she received on-line and noting flirtacious communication she had with another person of interest but police ruling them out. At this point none of the family friends or co-workers of Missy Bevers are considered suspects despite various theories none of the people named in the affidavits are sus pekded. Reporter: Meanwhile Bevers husband holds out hope the killer will be caught telling ABC news my faith is in the all mighty and investigators. This morning there's a $10,000 reward for information in this case. Authorities here in Texas are saying their investigation is still underway. They haven't said what weapon was used to murder Bevers. Her husband tells ABC news they were not going through financial troubles. We want to bring in ABC news consultant Brad gart who's in Washington this morning. The husband writes this e-mail and says he doesn't want to focus on the killer anymore and his duty is memorialize his wife, not to find the killer. What do you make of that? I can tell you working with homicide and families it's such a strain on the family. You lose focus on your children that are left. My guess is he wants to move on to deal with that and also to separate the kids from this horrible agent. You heard the husband saying he wanted to clarify they didn't have financial difficulties. Missy Bevers was murdered in April 2016. What do you think it's going to take to solve this case? Really just a phone call. This is a unique case. Somebody pretending to be a cop, has on tactical gear. Is in that church walking around very leisurely. Came upon her and killed her. It's going to be solved looking at the gate and who can identify them. This is not that difficult, but someone is not coming forward. For the sake of her family we hope this murder gets solved. Brad gart, thank you. Coming up the real housewife in real trouble arrested for

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.