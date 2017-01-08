Idris Elba on marriage: 'You never know what might happen'

More
"The Dark Tower" actor said he's "been there, done that" but added, "you can never say never."
5:24 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Idris Elba on marriage: 'You never know what might happen'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48959890,"title":"Idris Elba on marriage: 'You never know what might happen' ","duration":"5:24","description":"\"The Dark Tower\" actor said he's \"been there, done that\" but added, \"you can never say never.\"","url":"/GMA/video/idris-elba-marriage-happen-48959890","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.