Transcript for Impact of airstrike in Syria on US homeland security

very much. More on that threat from our senior just first correspondent Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Today officials are consulting with national security leadership about how this might affect us here at home. It's unclear precisely what the response will be at this time but we do have a sense of what the concerns about military action in Syria have been in the past. As it turns out, there are specific threats to consider and there have been plans to deal with those potential threats. First there's been concern that the Syrian government might have operatives and sympathizers here in the U.S. In 2013 when the Obama administration was ordering military strikes following a chemical attack in Syria, the FBI stepped up surveillance here at home and did a series of interviews with Syrian nationals to deter any potential acts of violence. There's also concern that supporters of Iran including Hezbollah might have operatives inside the United States, George. So we have got to be on alert. Pierre Thomas, thanks very much.

