'Impatient Foodie' author shares quick meal hacks for summer

More
Elettra Wiedemann prepares three weekday meal fixes for the summer that cut down time for a fast and easy summer feast.
3:05 | 06/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Impatient Foodie' author shares quick meal hacks for summer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47876548,"title":"'Impatient Foodie' author shares quick meal hacks for summer ","duration":"3:05","description":"Elettra Wiedemann prepares three weekday meal fixes for the summer that cut down time for a fast and easy summer feast.","url":"/GMA/video/impatient-foodie-author-shares-quick-meal-hacks-summer-47876548","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.