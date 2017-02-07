Transcript for Independence Day by the numbers

??? Yeah ??? The elbows are already getting sharp here. Cecilia is like calling dibs on the ice cream. Specifically which one. No one touches that. Okay. Let's see how it goes. It's all you. Yes. We'll get to the ice cream in a second but it's fourth of July so we're celebrating getting this party started early. America shoe knows how to party. Take a look at July 4th by the numbers. Wallethub -- as Cecilia dips into the ice cream. 65% will attend a picnic and ice cream will hopefully there be spending $7 billion on food eating 150 million hot dogs over 27.5% of American also buy patriotic merchandise fshlth also the number one beer drinking holiday estimated spending on beer topping $1 billion. I'm sure rob and Ron approve of that. All taste testing now. Let's just talk about it, right? Looking up your hot dog game we have inspiration for you and have hot dogs for the crew here. Take a look at dogs across the country, at pnc park, there is the cracker jack Mac dog with jalapenos balancing out the sweet caramel corn. Specialty at dat dog new Orleans. Dat dog. Has a peanut butter, jelly and bacon dog with caramelized -- Hard pass on that. We don't hear what you're talking about. They're on a sugar high. I thought we all were supposed to wear our red, white and blue suits again this year. You wear it well. I think you look the best in it. Honestly you know you're patriotic when this is the best fitting suit in your closet. Polyester and off the rack. I have my flag, so. Flag fan. If you're heading on vacation this week be sure to take plenty of photos. Here's a tip, don't be in a huge rush to share those. A new study by the travel insurer found 7 % of those asked feel it's obnoxious when people inundate their social media with photos. What's the point then? I think it's about bragging. People feel like you're bragging. And awkward selfie. Leave #blessed out of it and -- Not everybody is as zen of you. These pictures infuriate me. That beach looks beautiful in 20% admit they do it to show of. 10% are trying to make others jealous. 25% post within an hour of arriving at their destination. The number one shot they share, view from the balcony which I hi is nice. I'm not trying to show off. Hey, what's up? Life is good. Sharing the view. Sharing the view. Besides it being a holiday weekend -- Delete rob from your followers. Block him. I know. He's got great stories. Hating on you. Well, while you guys are enjoying the ice cream it's national ice cream month so brought in a sweet treat called baby's ice cream in New York which everybody clearly is enjoying. They make their creations from scratch. We've got summer flavor, key lime pie and also Thai ice cream, Macha green tea, speculos -- of course, we all love ice cream. 87% of us have some ice cream in the freezer right now. Thanks, Adrienne. Have a great day, everybody. See you tomorrow morning.

