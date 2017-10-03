Transcript for Inside America's largest indoor water park

little family to enjoy it with. It's for all ages. Check out the row ton doutundo family. Eight new slide, a wave pool. Lazy river, signature dining, virtual reality arena, world class spa, all in one location. It's ckalahari resorts and conventions in the pocono mountains and it's now the largest indoor water park in the country. Before we get to that there's so much to do in here for all ages. So, I had to go get myself a family. Authent authentically African starting from the moment you walk in at that J Virginia manjaro cafe. We'll check out Cal Har ray salon and spa, shall we? Absolutely. ??? Reporter: Well, this is relaxing. But I think we have to go find those kids. It is a one of a kind interactive virtual reality experience where you are transported into a digital world. ??? All right, and so here we are with owner of kalahari resorts and convention, Todd Nelson and his daughter who is the designer of all of the properties, Natasha Lucke. You guys, we're so happy to be here. This is a family affair. You made it a family thing. How much does it mean to see this expansion. It's so wonderful to create America's largest indoor water park and it's the third time we have done that. And we just dethroned our Ohio property as America's largest indoor water park. This thing couldn't have turned out any better. Our guests are loving it. Smiling. The families are happy. To work with my kids is the best. Right. Nine grandkids, 1300 people showed up this morning and they're seeing all your designs. We know you had inspiration in Africa. Yes, my family travels to Africa every couple of years and we've been doing that for 20 years so inspiration is everywhere. The culture, the magic, the essence that is Africa, we hike to capture that and bring it back for our guests. I see magic happening all over. Kalahari resources and convention is the spot to be on a snowy morning. Robin, you're coming with me

