Transcript for Inside the intense security at the Super Bowl

Counting down to the super bowl, three days away, Minneapolis is tightening up security. T.J., a bird's-eye view of how the city is preparing. Good morning, T.J. Reporter: Hey, good morning, robin. We have thousands of officers on the ground trying to protect the people in Minneapolis but you got six of these babies that are going to be in the air. U.S. Customs and border protections air and marine unit which is normally having the job of keeping illegal things out of the country, well, they have the job of making sure everything stays out of a particular 32-mile radius around U.S. Bank stadium on Sunday. 100 million people watch the big game, these guys will watch the skies above it. Customs and border protections air and marine unit patrolling in Blackhawks will intercept any aircraft that flies too close to U.S. Bank stadium during the super bowl. We want to keep the American people safe, right? We want viewers to enjoy the day, relax, and have the state of mind that somebody is out there watching potential targets. Reporter: That's just one layer of security for the super bowl. A level one national security event, the highest designation, Kristen Nielsen came to town to get an update. We have no credible or specific information that we're actively monitoring so talking to our international partner, state, local and all federal assets to make sure it will be a safe and secure, fun day. Well, you have all this coordination, all these agencies, helicopters that will be in the air. Everybody concerned about security, but you know what, guy, one of 9 biggest security concerns they have, the weather. Yes, you heard ginger talking about it. But as I speak to you this morning it's 2 below here in Minneapolis. That causes some special concerns about even moving people around, getting around traffic, but for the helicopters, they love it. They said it's good for their aircraft to be in that cold air so it's at least good for somebody. Good for somebody. Glad they're benefiting. Speaking of security, remember Tom Brady's Jersey was stolen last year in the victory of the super bowl. What is the plan to protect his uniform this time around, T.J.? Well, customs and border protection can't do anything about the Jersey, but they are putting a lot of special attention, security and Brady said he will not let that out of his sight if they win the game this year. Not this year. Thanks very much.

