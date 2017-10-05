Transcript for Inside James Comey's controversial FBI tenure

Still so many questions about what happens next for James Comey and the FBI. The search on for a new director and Pierre Thomas has the latest from Washington. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Now, I spoke to someone close to Comey last night who said the director was caught flat-footed, stunned. No one saw this coming. Comey had only recently talked about serving out the rest of his tenure term which was supposed to end in 2023. But in an instant one of the most dominant figures in Washington is out. James Comey was perhaps the most powerful FBI director since J. Edgar Hoover and the most controversial. At the center of a political firestorm since the moment he held that unusual press conference last July to announce that charges would not be brought against then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in connection with that e-mail scandal. Despite the fact that no charges were filed, Comey issued a sharp rebuke. There is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive highly classified information. Reporter: Republicans and then candidate trump cried foul that there were no formal charges. It's so sad that our system is, in fact, rigged. It's totally rigged, okay. It's corrupt, it's rigged. It's disgraceful. Reporter: Then in October this time only 11 days before the election Comey dominated the headlines again disclosing that he was reigniting the investigation after new e-mails turned up on a lapto of Anthony Weiner husband of Clinton aide huma abedin. Now trump praising the FBI director and it was Democrats who were outraged hearing that Comey was injecting himself into the campaign at the last moment only to announce just 48 hours before election day that nothing of consequence had been found. Just last week Comey defending his actions in what he described as a gut-wrenching decision. Tell me what you would do. It makes me mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact on the election. Reporter: The justice department inspector general was already investigating Comey's controversial handling of those Clinton e-mails when attorney general sessions and the new deputy attorney general decided they could not wait for the results of that probe. And concluded that Comey's decisions had broken with department guidelines and tradition. The acting director of the FBI is now Andrew Mccabe, until recently Comey's top deputy. The white house will now launch a search for a new director who will be hand picked by the president. Comey's firing is not without controversy. Sessions had recused himself from any investigations regarding the 2016 election. That includes the Russia probe and now deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein, the top prosecutor overseeing the Russia case, has fired the FBI director who was leading that probe, robin. Andrew Mccabe is now the new acting director. What do we know about him? Reporter: Mccabe is a veteran agent of roughly 20 years' experience and worked corruption and terror cases in matters of national security and been the subject of some controversy himself after it was disclosed his wife received financial support from close Clinton ally Virginia governor Mcauliffe she ran for office in Virginia. His actions involving the e-mail investigation is part of a review too, robin. All right, Pierre, thank you.

