Transcript for Inside the Lives of Reporters on the Campaign Trail

Also here this morning our campaign reporters who have been on the trail since that very first day traveling almost 2 million miles combined. We're going to talk to them in just a moment. But first let's take a look at what they saw behind the scenes. From two New York announcements. I am officially running -- I'm back. To one seat in the oval our tireless ABC campaign reporters have been there for it all following the two candidates still vying for your vote. To think that from that escalator we have gone two Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, south Carolina, Texas, Florida, I mean, you name it. You see thing, you get to cross this beautiful amazing country. It's been an incredible experience. Sacrificing their Normal lives for more than a year. I've been covering Hillary Clinton full time since she launched her campaign 575 days ago. The campaign plane, it's where we eat, we live. We sleep. Witnessing firsthand the moment Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump became the official nominees. I accept your nomination. What surprised me was how rocky that road was to get there. I don't think anybody could have expected the movement around Bernie Sanders. I humbly accept your nomination. He has become the Republican nominee, the most unlikely candidate ever, ever, no one ever thought this was possible but somehow trump has pulled this off. Reporting from the front lines, collectively filing more than 1,000 articles. Blasting out 19,000 tweets and giving us rare access to the country's future leader. A top moment was the day I got to interview Hillary Clinton one-on-one. I got an hour's notice before the interview and worked to get questions together and at the end we just chatted casually. She told me about a bracelet she wear, one that Nelson Mandela gave her and another that has a charm of her granddaughter Charlotte on it. He's very close to his little army. He wants everyone's opinion. He's very engaged with them. He knows what's going on in their lives. That little team around him is really become a very tight-knit family. And picking up a few hacks for life on the road. You have to enroll in every single rewards program imaginable. Getting TSA precheck was critical to my time on the campaign trail? NyQuil, day quill, you never know. Band-aid, you never know. A life-changing experience that comes to a dramatic conclusion today. To think after all of in that it's suddenly over, it's weird. I mean, this is our lives. But for them figuring out what's next is easy. The first thing I will do is sleep. When this is all over I plan on first and foremost sleeping. Most importantly I think sleep. But before they sleep, they are with us. List kreutz and Josh Haskell has been covering the Clinton campaign, thank you so very much. And on this side, John Santucci and Candace Smith have been with trump's campaign from the beginning. Want to ask how happy are you to have your lives back? They're not back yet. A if you week ahead and who knows what happens tonight. Watching that piece you want to go do it again. We had so much fun. I think you're the only one who wants to do it again, John. Sign me up, let's go. He does get into it and does a great job. Josh, what are you going to miss most about being on the road? The spontaneity of it all. You never know what's going to happen. My gear in my apartment at all types and never forget Sunday, 9/11, Hillary Clinton was doing no public events just that memorial and heard she had some sort of health issue at the ceremony and I'm racing to Chelsea Clinton's apartment two minutes from mine and there's Hillary Clinton and I covered that story for the next two weeks, never got back home. So really it is breaking news, you are on the move all the time. Liz, this is your first time. How was the experience for you? I know off camera you were saying those planes and all of that travel was actually rather fun. Yeah, it actually is, you know, as much as it's grueling you can see where it's a 24/7 job, it's so much fun. We all become sort of like a tail family. I think that's what practice I'll miss. All the other networks. And other reporters and we sort of are in this together because it's such a wild ride and no one else could understand it and, you know, there's also fun types -- we have moments with Hillary Clinton where she'll come back and take questions from us and we often climb on top of each other and create this sort of human pyramid on the seats of the plane to try to get in and ask a question. It's a lot of chaos, though. You don't have a desk. You don't have anything like that and I'm sure you are always on top of each other. At one point you didn't have internet and something happened that you really needed internet. Well, yeah, the day that director Comey had released his update to the letter. We had no way to communicate or even know about it and we told the Clinton campaign staffers about the story and seeing their faces and not being able to report it out, it was quite a situation, but, you know, people lived in a time without internet so -- There's got to be a way. We did it before. We have to do it again. Candace, not one but two embed, with Jeb Bush first and then trump and a bit of a mishap on your end once. Well, you know, I think through the course of this year and a half I've traveled to 700 -- I've traveled to 300 city, 38 state, probably 700,000 miles so sometimes you forget where you are so I was in Wisconsin supposed to be driving to Milwaukee. I put in the name of my hotel driving catching up on calls and see signs for Minneapolis, I had driven 3 1/2 hours in the wrong direction so needless to say I missed that event. A woman after my own heart.

