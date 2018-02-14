Transcript for Intel chiefs issue warning about Russia and 2018 election

adviser. More than a week into the scandal. Thanks. Rust already targeting this we're midterm elections and Pierre Thomas has more in Washington and, Pierre, this warning comes as we know millions prepare to head to the polls later this year. Reporter: Robin, good morning. I've covered a lot of hearings but this certainly was not business as usual. The nation's top intelligence officials had a stark warning about the upcoming congressional midterm elections. The Russians are coming again. The director of national intelligence was incredibly blunt saying the United States is under attack and the CIA director said the U.S. Is already uncovered evidence of Russians targeting the upcoming elections and, robin, ABC news learned the Russians plan to not only use social media to sow discord through fake new by a probing state elections systems to see if they can be infiltrated. Sobering day on capitol hill. Now to those rescues in

