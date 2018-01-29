Transcript for Investigation launched into fake social media accounts

George, over to you. A new warning about social media. Major report in the New York Times details how millions of accounts are fake and how some people's real identities are being tollen for them. Reporter: With more and more fake videos, photos, audio flooding the internet, this morning, the New York attorney general is investigating a company accused of selling stolen social media identities as fake followers. We asked, could your online life be at risk? From celebrities to famous companies to high-profile political figures in the world of social media it's a simple equation. The more followers you get, the more influence you have. But there can be more to some of those loyal followers than meets the eye. Some of them are come plately made up. 29 million to 48 million of Twitter's reported active users are automated accounts. Twitter claims the number is much lower pep according to a "New York Times" investigation, others are real people whose profiles have been stolen by anonymous bot makers, used to create a whole new account and resold as counter fit coins in the booming economy of online influence. Some people buy fake followers, the it's about money. For some people, it's about influence. For a lot of people, it's both. Reporter: A retailer promises to accelerate your social growth by selling followers among its 200,000 customers, reality TV stars, ath Lees, pastors, and models. The cost? Pennies for each follower. The company providing people withmillion Twitter followers. 3.5 million of those are fake accounts. With some seemingly taken from real people. We found over 5,000 from every state in the U.S. And all over the world that had taken details from real Twitter users. Reporter: Devumi's founder says the company does not sell fake followers. If you search for someone on a social media site and you find they've been retweeting graphic adult content or articles about Bitcoin, they might not get the job. There's harm done. Reporter: Some of the high-profile customers tell "The times" they have regrets about buying followers. The New York attorney general says he'll be investigating devumi for the apparent sale of bots using stolen identities. Until companies like Twitter no longer have the incentive to keep growing their user base at any cost this is not a problem that will go away any time soon. Reporter: We reached out to devumi. We have not heard back. Look for distorted images. Misspelled names. Courtless retweets on a slew of SBTs and posts in many different languages. Those are all clues the. Russian maybe? And just go ahead and report it. Thank you, gio. Coming up, the famous

