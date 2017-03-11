Transcript for ISIS claims responsibility for NYC truck attack

George, also this morning, we're learning new details about that deadly terror attack here in New York City. Overnight people gathered for a special vigil and March to remember the victims. And now we have dramatic new video showing what happened right after the attacker was taken down by police. We're also learning about a phone call he made right before the rampage and our chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross is here with new details. That's right and good morning to you. Overnight as ISIS claimed responsibility for the Halloween attack in New York, federal agents grew more concerned that the attacker might have been part of a larger cell. 29-year-old sayfullo saipov reportedly told the FBI he acted alone but now agents are raising questions about a number of his associates who like him came to the U.S. From Uzbekistan. Senior federal officials tell ABC news they will be questioning a friend of his later today who agents say saipov called in the hour before the attack and as well, robin, saipov is known to have been a point of contact for at least 23 uzbek residents who came to the U.S. As agents look into the background of those 23, of course, there has to be concern they had terror connections. Of course, at least one was expelled from the U.S. Because of such concerns and Uzbekistan has been a breeding ground for a number of ISIS followers, nine of whom have been convicted or are awaiting trial in the U.S. On terrorism charges so the question this morning is what contact if any they had with saipov and whether there may be some kind of cell in this country of uzbek immigrants to the U.S. A question we want to know the answer to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.