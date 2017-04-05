Transcript for Ivanka Trump under fire for 'Women Who Work'

Ran the half marathon this weekend too. The controversy surrounding ivanka's new book. Now the first daughter is ins catching some heat for some of the quotes she used. Ivanka wrote it before her father took office. In it including quotes from those who inspire her and hoping her own experiences as an executive and entrepreneur and a mom would help empower others. But her efforts to connect with other working women may have fallen flat. She's the white house's self-proclaimed champion of women's issues. At my father's company there are more female than male executives. Reporter: Frequently touting her agenda on everything from paid maternity leave to closing the wage gap. He will fight for equal pay for equal work and I will fight for this too right alongside of him. Reporter: But this morning, Ivanka Trump is facing criticism for her new book, "Women who work: Rewriting the rules for success". Reviews calling it a strawberry milk shake of inspirational quotes. Another reflecting on trump's inability to truly recognize how her own privileged upbringing was key to her success. The professional advice book includes hundreds of quotes from leaders like Oprah and Gandhi as well as the 35-year-old mother of three's own rues for balancing work and family. But many are calling it wildly out of touch. Thanks to admissions like the one that she was so busy during the 2016 campaign that honestly I wasn't treating myself to a massage or making much time for self-care. Ivanka Trump is obviously going to be criticized because of her father and that's going to happen to her throughout his presidency. I suspect that this same book would have done just fine if he were not president. Reporter: Now trump also getting some blowback from some whose quotes were used in the book. In a statement, famed chimp researcher Jane Goodall criticizing the white house's position on conservation saying, I hope Ms. Trump will stand with us to value and cherish our natural world. Reshma saujani saying don't use my story. It hasn't stopped her. She's donating part of the proceeds from her book to charities empowering and educating women and girls. It's better to have ivanka Trump in this administration than not to have Ivanka Trump in this administration from the perspective of people who care about women and families in this country. Reporter: Now, in a statement then publish ersece it highlights her continuing work to empower he women. Her retail brand remains strong after dipping a little in January, online sales soared in February and March. And that title "Women who work," it actually comes from a marketing program from her brand. It seems the book is targeted to a certain group of women who have a lot of help around them and how to help your help. What you're hear something that it's an earnest attempt to connect but she's speaking to other executives, women who come from a certain place in society who have a big team around to support them. All righty, then. Thank you, Mara.

