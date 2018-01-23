{"id":52543901,"title":"James Franco accusers speak out about sexual misconduct allegations ","duration":"4:45","description":"Sarah Tither-Kaplan, 26, and Violet Paley, 23, told ABC News that they believe Franco has abused his power in Hollywood.","url":"/GMA/video/james-franco-accusers-speak-sexual-misconduct-allegations-52543901","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}