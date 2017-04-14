Transcript for Jennifer Garner officially files for divorce from Ben Affleck

We are back now with the latest on Ben Affleck and Jennifer garner. Almost two years after announcing their separation, the Hollywood couple officially, they've officially filed for divorce and linsey Davis has more on how they're moving forward and hamming all this. Good morning. Good morning to all of you. Despite many wishful story lines in recent months suggesting that Ben and Jen were getting back together that they had reconciled the headline today is that the divorce is still happening. It apeers what would have been a 12-year marriage this Yuen is it finally over. Their Hollywood romance has officially come to an end. Jennifer garner and Ben Affleck have filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences two years after the couple's split. Their divorce is completely amicable and the way they filed points to that. Didn't use an attorney and asking for the same thing. Reporter: They met in 2001 on the set of "Pearl harbor" and fell in love two years later while filming "Daredevil" and married in the summer of 2005. Their ten years of marriage were turbulent at times with their jobs putting them miles apart. You can't go for too long without being together as a unit. You can't facetime is a must time for us. Reporter: When Affleck won best picture for "Argo" in 2013 he publicly thanked his wife for pushing through. I want to thank you for working on our marriage for 10 christmases, it's good. It is work but it's the best kind of work and there's no one I'd rather work with. Reporter: But in 2015 the couple announced their separation through this joint statement saying, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children. Garner and Affleck say they're now putting their three kids first. They have focused on co-parenting. They've traveled together. They've done family vacations together. He's lived in the same house with them for the majority of the time. They even spent about a month together in Europe on a family sort of vacation as he filmed "Justice league." Reporter: The stars are both asking for joint custody. Many are wondering why now. Questioning why after two years of being separated that they're officially calling it quits. Sources close to the stars say that this has been a plan all along and now is just their time. Both garner and Affleck will represent themselves as they come to a financial settlement. This is amicable. Sounds like they were taking their time to make sure the kids are okay. Ages 5 to 11 and while so many people had hoped they would be able to work it out in the end it's not to be so but the kids are the priority. Thanks so much. Coming up "Star wars"

