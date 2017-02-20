Transcript for Jennifer Grey reveals new behind-the-scenes secret of 'Dirty Dancing'

Some "Pop news" for us. "Dirty dancing," the movie, 30 years ago and I got breaking news bit. You remember this movie, of course, well, we got new news that Patrick Swayze apparently was not having the time of his life. When he was making this movie, you see that scene, this is in the movie when they were train. For the talent show, it turns out Jennifer grey says that almost didn't happen. He was in excruciating pain because of a knee injury at the time and it almost didn't happen. He struggled through it, of course, that final scene, that iconic scene, they pulled it off there. He was till in a bit of pain but can you imagine this movie without, boom, that moment. I can't, right? But it almost didn't happen. Answer this, how many of you have tried to re-create it? How many tried on live TV? None. I have. Did you really. Yeah. I almost hurt myself because I was determined not to fail. Didn't hurt anybody? That's all that matters. Nobody puts baby in the corner. You know I don't always wear glasses but when I do, I look like an idiot. No, let me tell you. These are supposed to look like this and supposed to be funky and cool but these are the Snapchat spectacles. And, yes, folks, you have glasses now that you can do your snaps and gives you this panoramic view. A button on the side and all I have to do is hit that and I'm recording and it's going to our "Gma" feed. Oh, that got questions. I thought you had a question. I don't have a question. I'm waving. I'm just waving. You can follow us at "Gma" but we'll be using them at the oscars. Whoa, whoa. That does not go with my dress. That does not go with my dress. When I say we I mean others besides you, robin. You can get them at spectacles.com and we announced you'd be able to get them. You think a celebrity will walk up to you on the red carpet if you're wearing these. No celebrity will walk up to me because I'm not going. Midnight call. Should I keep these on for the last story. You look good. All right. We -- oh, come on, y'all. Okay, usually we don't have a Japanese professional pool player that makes "Pop news." But one is making it today because of his post match interview. The guy doesn't speak English, okay. The interviewer didn't know that so what do you do? You just fake it. Check it out. Me? No English. No problem. Every time happy. I have happy end. I have ooh. Oh, my god. So, now some of you -- That was good. That was good. What do you do? Some of you might have recognized the song, all he was doing was -- he was quoting a song, a viral video from last year. He was just coming up with the only English thing he could come up apple, it's some crazy song out there. So he -- he lost his next match and I hate it because he's my favorite now and I want to see his next interview. It's going viral, going crazy this morning but he had a good time with it.

