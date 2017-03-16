Transcript for Jessica Lange dishes on 'Feud: Bette and Joan'

She did that on purpose. I barely touched her. Are you just going to stand there? Did you get it? Now, in the movie, in the original, she was supposed to pretend to kick her. Yeah. And she actually did kick her in real life. That's what they say. There are conflicting reports. Did Susan try to relive that moment and kick you? No, actually it was very well choreographed. There was no problem with that. And, you know, Joan, Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, two Hollywood legends. You said you think they would have been friends instead of enemies if Hollywood didn't pit them against each other. I think naturally there was a lot of competition between them and then when they ended up doing this film together, which is only a small part of our series, you know, they were for publicity, for marketing, for all those thing, they were kind of set upon each other. And it was more than I think, you know, it could have been or should have been. But, yeah. You and Susan bring these characters to life and do you think Joan Crawford would be happy with how you portrayed her? Well, I think who can say? I mean I don't know, I mean I never met her, you know, I tried to do something as honest, I mean, from my point of view, you know, with all the research that I did and everything and everything I learned about her, so, I don't hopefully I don't know. If it you ever played me in a movie I'd be very happy. That would be a nice stretch. Slightly. Tell us about working with Susan sarandon and this is your first time working together. How is that possible? Well, no, I mean, you know, there are a lot of actresses of my generation that I haven't had a chance to work with yet that I'd love to but suing and I got along great. It was a long shoot but it was really -- it was interesting work, yeah, we had a good time. We've worked very -- in a very similar manner so there was none of the tension that comes between actors when they're coming at it. I'm glad you two did work together in this because it definitely is worth the weight. One of our favorite movies is 35 years old "Tootsie." You won an Oscar. You won an Oscar for that role so what would you tell yourself 35 years ago before you wonn an Oscar for that. I almost didn't do it. I turned it down time -- I had just finished a film called "Frances" which was this huge dramatic role and, you know, when Sydney Pollack and Dustin came to me about doing "Tootsie" I thought it's so lightweight and I don't want -- I would say just get over it, girl. Just do it. Don't make them ask for months and months, but, yeah, it was one of the best digs I ended up ever making because it's a classic film. You did it. You did it well. You won an Oscar and that is a great decision. Yeah, that was a good one. Jessica, thank you. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.