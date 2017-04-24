Transcript for Jessica Seinfeld dishes on 'Food Swings'

featured in her new cookbook called "Food swings." ABC's Mara schiavocampo got the scoop. Reporter: It's the daily diet struggle, eat what you want to eat or what you think you should eat. Now you can do both thanks to the new cookbook "Food swings" featuring more than 125 recipes on either side of the spectrum, some super healthy and some super indulgent. I created this book with the concept that when you live in virtue, you need some vice. Reporter: It's a life of balance author Jessica seinfeld knows well, constantly in search of culinary creations to please her family, three kids with husband Jerry seinfeld. People ask me all the time, what's your favorite recipe, anything that my family likes. Reporter: Try Jessica's vegetarian gluten free dairy free chili that's hardy. I have to make it hardy because my husband would not go for it. Reporter: Jessica says load up on spices to give healthy dishes a boost of flavor. Feeling more vice than virtue? Then this savory gooey goodness is for you. When Jerry asked me on our first date, he said where do you want to go for dinner tonight. I said I am to happy to cook, I'll make chicken parmesan. There are several steps, pounding the meat, breading the cutlets. I do the first side three or four minutes until it's golden brown. Then you flip it over. Reporter: Then covering it with tomato sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese. I would make this on a first date too. This is fantastic. Thank you. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Mara schiavocampo, ABC news, New York. It does look good. "Food

