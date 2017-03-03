Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville retirement community coming soon

The chain of senior-living communities is aimed at active retirees who like "nibblin' on sponge cake, watchin' the sun bake."
03/03/17

Transcript for Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville retirement community coming soon
This next story that to my mom because I think she would really love this place Jimmy Buffett is coming up with a chain Marco freedom and. Okay. Is brilliantly all big and an active retirees who like. Nibbling on sponge cake. Watch in the Sunday. On the company known for restaurants hotels and vacation resorts recently not available this spring up easy breezy zero neighborhoods. The first just come back latitude destination in Daytona Beach. If you're looking for that luster because look no. More the one billion dollar project is expected great almost 7000 homes operated fitness facilities lap pools spar. Live entertainment and of course. Blues and a land and I know I got to I'm. What do you do you have to be to move. Our hot.

