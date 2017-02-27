Transcript for Jimmy Kimmel's best moments as Oscar host

We are back with those vintage Jimmy Kimmel moments from last night's oscars. Nick watt out in L.A. With that and, Nick, Jimmy really scored by raiding that tourist bus. Reporter: Good morning, George. Well, Jimmy Kimmel claims he's never even been to the academy awards before. I'm not sure I believe him but he's getting a lot of love for his performance last night. You're hungry a little bit? Reporter: Made Twizzlers and junior mints rain down from the roof. Next year we should give out the awards this way. Reporter: Re-created "The lion king" with the king from "Lion" ??? Mike and Ike. Lemonheads and Mike and Ike. Reporter: The calm and charm from his own show and the mean tweets. Oh, look at me, I'm Ryan gosling. I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes. Go Yourself, Ryan gosling. Lin-manuel Miranda looks like he's getting a 1999 NBC sitcom with his haircut. Reporter: But that wasn't happening all night. After the O.J. Doc won. You get extra baloney on your sandwich tonight. Reporter: And Mel Gibson wins most uncomfortable reaction to a zinger. There's only one braveheart in the room and he's not going to unite us either. Reporter: But the "Vanity fair" instant headline how Gary from Chicago stole the oscars from Jimmy Kimmel. Gary, one of a bunch of tourists thought they were going to see a gown exhibit. Instead -- Octavia. This is Ryan gosling. He's very handsome, don't look into his eyes. Oh, that's nice, Ryan. Reporter: Take it away. Gary is your name. Gary Alan Cole from Chicago. You don't need to do that. I know. But I want to. I want to. Let me give you a little tour. This is Nicole kidman. Hi, Nicole. Reporter: Gary wanted a selfie with mahershala Ali best supporting actor, hand it over. Isn't that nice? Came with his fiancee and held her purse. Denzel married them. I now pronounce you husband and wife. Kiss the bride. He's Denzel so it's legal. Reporter: And, of course, Kimmel couldn't resist poking his arch-nemesis, Matt Damon. He has almost no discernible talent but he works. Reporter: Even put Damon's best friend in on the act. It includes two stories -- my god. You got to be kidding me. Wait, hold on. Come on. What is with the music am I being played off seriously? I'm just presenting. You can't play me off. Wrap it up. We want to go home. ??? Reporter: The jab continuing till the bitter end. And now this is my favorite part of the night is here. A chance to see Matt Damon lose an academy award. Reporter: And just back briefly to Gary from the tour bus, now, it was going well for him. Walmart is offering them free wedding gifts, Chicago sports teams are offering them tickets and AMC theaters tweeted Gary is their animal. I don't understand that but it is good for Gary. Thanks very much. Coming up here ginger will have

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.