Transcript for JK Rowling thanks fans on 'Harry Potter' 20th anniversary

Happy twentieth birthday Harry Potter who may not get started all Harry Potter and the philosophers stone first published in the UK in 1997. And seven books in eight movies later it has become one of the largest franchise's all all time. The brains behind Al JK Rowling took to Twitter to thank fans saying twenty years ago today. A world that I had lived in alone with suddenly open to others it's been wonderful. Thank you. How what we'll. You were even born yet. I remember reading those books is my little brother. Airing out my mommy's lap. A mother here. Mike Griffin don't shop. I got very good. Not a really do get a little clip. Items that I do look up I didn't does it usually look for money that you should mention that it is even a big tough football players are marvels at heart like Jesse like patriots wide receiver. Not good Mitchell. He couldn't live from one of the books our minds and said JK thank you for making sure Harry. Is with all of us. I'm happy birthday Harry. This is not a plant we have a woman what they Harry Potter tattoo look him in the audience. Wow happy anniversary to you chew.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.