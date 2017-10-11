Transcript for John Lithgow says he's not ashamed of kissing scenes with Will Ferrell

audience here and great to have our guest here. Fantastic guest. He has won emmys for playing an alien, serial killer in "Winston Churchill" playing will Ferrell's father in "Daddy's home 2." Please welcome John lithgow. Here we go. This is it. How are you nice to see you. Thank you for coming. Thank you. George, how are you? Well, thank you. Nice to be here. Great to see you. Michael. How are you? You came out here like Oprah just giving away stuff. It is great -- it is great -- it is great to have you here. This movie, we've had mark was on, will was on. That's right. Mel was on. Yeah, and you saved the best for last. We saved the best for last. But "Daddy's home 2," the biggest thing about the movie, everybody talks about the kissing scene between you and will. The back story to this. Right there in the script. The first time I read it, I laughed then. I laughed when I did it and everybody is laughing now. It's -- you immediately see what this movie is as soon -- at least my character and will and me, you know, he did his seven years on "Snl." I did my six years in "3rd rock." There's nothing we haven't done. We both of us gave up shame long ago. Mark said he was egging you on to hold the kiss a little bit longer. That's right. He was teases on me, ragging on me, finally I chased him all over the airport. I had to put an end to that. He was mortified. So is your character at all close to you in real life? Are you a nurturing loving -- I don't think you're kissing on the mouth like that. Never kissed my sons on the mouth, no. But are you -- Glad we got that on the record. You seem like you're a smoosh. I'm sloppy, sentimental. I'm a big pushover. I drive my wife crazy because she's always the bad cop. But, you know, I'm not nearly as excessive as don Whitaker, but I'm more him than Mel. Let's see don Whitaker in action. Uncle Thomas -- Went. Tiptoeing. Into. The bar stable. Where were you going with that. This all took place. At the pancake breakfast ??? 56 bottles of beer on the wall ??? Georgia license plate. Quiet game. I can't do it! That was the product of about a half an hour long improvisation. I just sat in the back of the car and improvised ridiculous car games with Mel rolling his eyes. No one rolls his eyes like Mel Gibson. You've been in so many great TV shows and movies. I mean we've seen you in so many incredible roles, but we hear you actually have a guilty pleasure that involves one of your old shows, care to share. Oh, yes, I watch "3rd rock" reruns. Me too. It's the greatest show. That's mine. I don't know. It's my little guilty pleasure. The amazing thing is it's been almost 20 years now. No. Since we started. Wow. And I have a forgotten them all. I always thought I remembered them all. Turns out I remember about 15 of them and there were 138 so I watch them and it's like seeing them for the first time and they're hilarious. None of us can forget your Winston Churchill. Congratulations. Thank you, George. So good. So powerful. And now you're coming back to Broadway too. Tell us about that. That's right. I'm doing a solo show called "Stories by heart" that I actually devised about nine years allege at Lincoln center and I've been doing it all across the country. I've been to about 35 cities by now. It's a sort of auto biographical and biographical piece about my dad, the main character in is a big fat book that he used to read stories to me and my siblings when we were kids and I use the same book to read to him when he was old. A different kind of daddy story. Very different but, you know, I hadn't even realized until this morning it's two daddy pieces in a row, "Daddy's home 2" and "Stores by heart." You got to come see it. I'm very proud of that. Can't wait to sea that and can't wait too see "Daddy's home 2" in theaters today. It is going to be fantastic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.