Transcript for John McAfee says he 'had nothing to do' with neighbor's murder

We're back with the ABC news exclusive. Tech mogul John Mcafee speaking out for the first time in four years about the 2012 murder of his neighbor in Belize and whether he was involved. Matt Gutman tracking down. Reporter: John Mcafee is the guy who created the first anti-virus program. We got interested the him after his 2016 bid for president. Wondering about the man who made a ton of money in silicon valley, lost it all, moved to Central America, accused of murdering his neighbor, and when he was asked to leave Belize, he became a guru. It's the number one computer threat. Reporter: The party animal. John. Huh? Reporter: The biche Taryn presidential kantd. Stand with me. Reporter: And the man sought for questioning in the murder of his neighbor in Belize. This morning, we scrape away to the unvarnished version. Sitting down with him in an exclusive interview about his life and alleged involvement in the murder. Did you order a hit on him? Of course not, please. Reporter: In November 2012, the neighbor two doors down was found murdered. His family said it was a night after he allege lid poisoned Mcafee's dogs. Mcafee was not interested in questioning. He melted away in the jungle. We headed to Belize. We say we're going to talk tomorrow, does that mean face to face? He then fled to Guatemala. After faking a heart attack, he was deported to the U.S. And to freedom, never charged with any crime in Belize. Four years late, he granted me his first no holds barred interview. I flew ten the on the to meet him. Where he lives with his new wife and an arsenal. Sit real gun? You better believe it's a Real gun. I had nothing to do with the murder of Gregory fall. You're asking the most ridiculous thing. Reporter: You to admit, it's not ridiculous. Nine of your beloved dogs were poisoned, that would make man who loves animals absolutely irate. It would be enough to make man who loved his dogs willing to kill someone. When we tried to drill down more, he got up. You're walking out on this? Yes. Because you have not kept your word. Reporter: There were no preconditions for the interview. He sat down to talk about Mcafee 2.0. In this parody video, he disavowed the anti-virus program that made him rich. The company's new owners called it ludicrous. He's paid $25,000 a pop to speak to group like this. Single-mindedly sounding the alarm about privacy. Our freedoms are being restricted. We have no more privacy. Reporter: Perhaps the only constant in his life. Are you madman? Are you -- paranoid? Are you an entrepreneur? All of the above. Reporter: It's hard to square the versions of Mcafee, the courtly sourp gentleman accused of murdering a neighbor. He loves to put an arm around people. He's undoubtedly charming. The truth with Mcafee is very hard to pin down. He's just so slippery. And during the majority of the interview, he had an asilent rifle. Yeah, it was a high-powered air rifle that shoots 9 millimeter right there on the bar. You have a lot to talk about. Hey, Matt, thank you. See more of Matt's interview on "20/20" tonight. Coming up on our big board. From the ring to the big screen. The WWE stars that are taking

