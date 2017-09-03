Jon Huntsman accepts Russia ambassadorship nomination

More
ABC News' Martha Raddatz reports on the signal the choice of Huntsman sends to Russia and the latest details on U.S. troops in Syria.
1:41 | 03/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jon Huntsman accepts Russia ambassadorship nomination

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46013129,"title":"Jon Huntsman accepts Russia ambassadorship nomination","duration":"1:41","description":"ABC News' Martha Raddatz reports on the signal the choice of Huntsman sends to Russia and the latest details on U.S. troops in Syria. ","url":"/GMA/video/jon-huntsman-accepts-russia-ambassadorship-nomination-46013129","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.