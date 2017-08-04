Transcript for Journey gets Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

instantly quench your skin. Time for "Pop news." We're a week out from Easter so we're covered with Easter stuff. Journey fans hoping for a Steve Perry reunion got a two for one deal sort of. Let's start with the good news. Not only did the former frontman reunite with his old bandmates but all in honor of their induction into the rock & roll hall of fame. Got a haircut, by the way. Yes. Fans went nuts when he took the stage at the Barclays in Brooklyn with the whole band. The current members, but here's the bad news. He didn't actually perform. No. With them as some people had hoped. Journey was one of six acts, tupac, electric light orchestra, Joan baez and pearl jam among the others. Night to see the hall of fame welcomed them with open arms. Oh no. Don't stop believin', everybody. I love journey. Me too. Were you a big fan, 2k57b. I have been a fan -- more of a tupac fan than a journey fan. I am yours faithfully. You can be both, Dan. You can be both? Hold those two -- Any way you want it, Dan. Okay. Harry styles has finally made his solo debut releasing his new single called "Sign of the times" let's listen for a second. ??? We got to get away from here ??? The former one direction member told bbc radio it's the song he's most proud of writing. He also snuck in a few humble brags about his famous friends revealing he got input from Ed sheeran before releasing the album and Adele gave him a copy of her album "21" for his 21st birthday saying I did pretty cool stuff when I was 21. Good luck. No pressure. Thanks for that one, Adele. I can't imagine being a teenager. He is so dreamy for all those little teen girls out there. And trying to fall in the footsteps of your friend Adele. Speaking of Adele that album is now the longest charting album by a woman on the billboard 200. It surpassed Carole king's "Tapestry" and clocked its 319th week on the charts topping 318 weeks and "Tapestry" on the charts from '71 to '77 and came back in 2010 whereas "21" has never missed a week on the chars. 319 straight. You know who else is in the top five? No, who. Journey, 454 week, billboard 200. Where is tupac in that? All right, finally, a "Pop news" exclusive, so marshmallow peeps have brand-new mystery flavors. So we're putting you to the test. You'll have to take one bite of the peep in front of you and see if you can guess your flavor. This is our peep? Each is a seek. You can't see it on the package. Can you guess your flavor? Sugar. You are close. Grape maybe. Want me to reveal -- Maple syrup. I get it now. Fruit punch. Paula says fruit punch. Can we reveal Paula's answer? Rum and Coca-Cola. Not quite blueberry. Fruity. Lime. You're not even close. Really? What is it? Dan's answer, grape slushee. Totally through you off. Marciano would have totally nailed this. He has a big day coming up in Washington. The cherry blossom festival parade. Rob. If you're there, I don't know if you can hear us but he's somewhere -- there he is conducting. He's in his element. Just running through the crowd. That is a dramatic entrance. I think rob wants to join the band. Thank you very much. Great job. See you back here tomorrow, have a great saturday.ee.

