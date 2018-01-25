Transcript for Judge bans Turpins from contacting kids until 2021

They say that's not their goal but hoping to use them to study diseases. The torture case out of California and the turpins have been blocked from any contact with their kids for three years and Matt Gutman is tracking the case. Reporter: That restraining order basically does what prosecutors say should have been done years ago. It prevents those parents from having any contact or even coming within 100 yards of their children but that it's effective until 2021 also gives us our first indication of how long prosecutors expect this case to last. Those shackles on their hands and feet, David and Louise turpin accused of monstrously abusing their children. This morning stripped of their right to contact them. You must not contact them except through your lawyer. Reporter: David turpin seemingly catatonic facing 38 counts including torture and false imprisonment, only nodding his head in understanding. You are nodding your . Reporter: The order prohibits them from contacting any of their 13 children until 2021. In this case it's so unique and the list of alleged victims so long prosecutors say it required them to draw up two sets of documents. Your honor, just simply I cannot fit all of the names on to one criminal protective order. Reporter: The couple you see arrested in this video charged with 75 total counts including torture, child endangerment and false imprisonment. They have both pleaded not guilty to all charges, but if convicted, could face up to life in prison. Should David and Louise turpin ever be allowed to walk out on the street again. If they did what they are alleged to have done, no. Do you think this family should ever be reunified. If they did what they're alleged to have done no. Reporter: ABC news learned the turpins were days away from moving to Oklahoma when their 17-year-old daughter escaped through the front window and alerted authorities. Sources tell ABC news the bedrooms and hallways were full of U-Haul boxes consistent with moving. That as of more complex portrait emerges that family that vacationed in Las Vegas and disneyland and yet whose children were allegedly shackled for weeks and months. ABC news has exclusively obtained a copy of the eldest son's college transcript, a straight "A" student who studied archaeology, guitar, math, even public speaking and yet while the children were apparently in public often none of them spoke out until that 17-year-old girl escaped. We were just grateful she was able to get out and have the courage to do what she did. Reporter: Now, the 13 children are split between two separate hospitals based on their age. Medically they're stable but they've been so isolated for so long that medical staff are partly focused on just teaching them basic life skills like using money. Now, the state says it'll try to keep them together as long as possible and I'm told that after what they've been through they are extremely close knit. I would imagine. Thanks very much. Let's talk to Dan Abrams. We now know the parents no contact for three years for a lot of reasons. Right. I mean, it's not that surprising that when someone is accused of committing a crime against someone they know or a relative that they're instructed to stay away but here they're also the key witnesses. Each one of these children are going to be the witnesses against the parents so you have to tell them, you can't have any contact with them. Look, you think about what the allegations are here, the allegations are that they controlled them so much you can't have those people now talking to them who are as potential witness. What might a defense strategy look like here? You know, I don't know. My guess is either there's a possibility that maybe one of them tries to testify against the other. That's one possible defense. And say basically if the wife testifies against the -- I was a victim of this, as well. That's one possible defense. Another could be it wasn't as bad as people are portraying it to be. And I think that there may be a level of, you know, we didn't realize that what we were doing was so bad. Who knows? Maybe there will be some sort of religious defense in connection with it. But this, you know, it is hard -- You're struggling. I'm struggling when you think about the facts as we know them to say how do you defend that? Look, I hate even talking about this case. Much less thinking about what the defense is. It's just awful. It sure is. Thanks. Now to that medical miracle.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.