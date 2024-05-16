Robert Fico was leaving a building in Handlova when he was shot Wednesday.

Slovakia prime minster’s condition stabilized after shooting, but still serious, deputy says

LONDON -- Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico’s condition has been stabilized overnight, although his condition is still serious, his deputy said early Thursday.

Fico, 59, was shot five times on Wednesday outside a government building in the town of Handlova, according to Slovakian Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok.

Doctors worked overnight to stablize his condition, with two medical teams working on him. He spent about 5 hours in surgery. But the complicated nature of his injuries means he's still considered to be in serious condition, his deputy said Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti, Mark Osborne and Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.