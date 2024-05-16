Dow Jones Industrial Average hits 40,000 for the 1st time
The Dow is now up about 6% so far this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 40,000 for the first time in history on Thursday.
This is a significant and symbolic milestone for the index that tracks 30 of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the U.S.
The recent rally in the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq has been fueled by data showing inflation is cooling, which would allow the Federal Reserve to begin its long-awaited interest rate cuts.
