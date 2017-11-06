Transcript for Judge denies motion to dismiss case in the suicide-texting trial

shockingly good therapy session. We start with the case of a teenager accused of convincing her boyfriend to kill himself. Michelle Carter will be back in court tomorrow as her attorneys try to show that she did not break the law. Ron is back with the new developments. Paula, lawyers for Carter are mounting a defense that amounts to she isn't to plane for her boyfriend taking his own life because he was already suicidal, not because she pressured him. 22-year-old Michelle Carter will be back inside this Massachusetts courtroom on Monday. Accused of encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy to commit suicide. Carter sending dozens of text messages to Roy telling him such things as, there isn't anything anyone can do to save you. Not even yourself. And you've hit that point. Now a forensic investigator, a defense witness who analyzed the computers and phones owned by Roy and Carter testifying that Roy googled suicide by cop. Visited a website that explained easy, quick and painless ways to commit suicide. Even researching which medications would kill him in his sleep. There is one message sent to miss Carter, it is a screen shot of a website about carbon monoxide. The defense is putting forth that this young boy was already on the path of suicide. He researched it. He was ready to do it. Reporter: Carter, 17 at the time of Roy's suicide is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in juvenile court. Roy, then 18 took his own life dying from carbon monoxide poisoning while locked up side his running truck. Carter's defense attorney making the case that Roy struggling with depression had long contemplated suicide partly because of physical and verbal abuse from family members and, therefore, Carter should not be to blame. Before concluding my investigation a male party was subsequently placed under arrest. Who was that male party? The father. The one you were speaking to. Correct. And what he was arrested for. Assault and battery domestic. Reporter: A standard legal procedure. This case is before juvenile court in which case you don't get a jury. You just get to try the case before a judge. You get one person who decides your destiny. And defense lawyers say Carter is not responsible because she was 30 miles away from Roy when he took his life. Prosecutors say, yes, but she not only pressured him to do it, she was on the phone with him for 20 minutes as he died and never called for help. He was certainly vulnerable at that time but tragic all around, really tragic. Thank you, Ron.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.