Jury delivers guilty verdicts in father, daughter murder case

Molly Martens Corbett and her father, former FBI agent Tom Martens, were both found guilty of second degree murder in the death of Jason Corbett after jurors rejected their self-defense claims.
4:59 | 08/10/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Jury delivers guilty verdicts in father, daughter murder case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

