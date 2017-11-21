Justice Department sues to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner

More
The U.S. Department of Justice argues the $85 billion merger between AT&T and Time Warner, which owns networks like TBS, HBO and CNN, will raise prices for consumers and stifle innovation.
1:49 | 11/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Justice Department sues to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51295595,"title":"Justice Department sues to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner","duration":"1:49","description":"The U.S. Department of Justice argues the $85 billion merger between AT&T and Time Warner, which owns networks like TBS, HBO and CNN, will raise prices for consumers and stifle innovation.","url":"/GMA/video/justice-department-sues-block-att-takeover-time-warner-51295595","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.