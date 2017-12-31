Transcript for Justin Timberlake may start the new year off with some new music

Do I have these on the right way? We have so much going on. So much going on. "Pop news." Can't believe I'm wearing the glasses. Oh, gosh. Dignity has been surrendered. You're making it worse. No sound effects. Justin Timberlake fans -- ??? can't stop the feeling ??? that's a bad impression. He could be starting off 018 but releasing new music. Fans have been piecing together clues. He plays man of the woods. Rand random. Are you sure that's not man of the wood marketin No. He has this new image motw. We'll see hat that means. He'll perform at the super bowl halftime show for the first time since the of course fateful wardrobe malfunction. More about entertainment phews. Hollywood has lots of sequels planned. The averngs are back. Joining forces with others in the sequel to "Age of Ultron" then there's jury rasz ek world. Falling kingdom. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Mamma Mia. The sequel from 2008. More abba songs promgsed. I want to get to the last segment. Bloody Mary day is1st. Yeah. We have a special guest with us. Bring it in. Bill is here from diaggio. Reserve team. Tell us about the difference versions? Three styles here. We have a traditional with vodka, ketel one. A bloody MARIA with don Julio tequila in it. And bacon. And bacon. Is a wonderful combination. And this one, a red snapper. With a tangeray lemon dry jin. Ky eat the olive? Sure. She didn't care about the the vodka. She cared about the bacon. Bloody Mary is all about the garnishes. Thank you for coming in. Thank you for watching. Happy new year to all of you and all of you. We'll see you in 2018, guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.