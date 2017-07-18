Transcript for R. Kelly denies accusations he's holding young women against their will

disturbing allegations against R. Kelly. Report in buzzfeed details allegations he is holding six women against their will at his homes. The parents of one spoke out at a press conference Monday and gio Benitez has the details. Reporter: Good morning to you. The father of a 21-year-old Georgia woman told cameras yesterday he texted earthquake Ron Claiborne -- R. Kelly let my daughter free and another always defended the music superstar until she got behind closed doors. ??? I believe I can fly ??? Reporter: R. Kelly has decades of singles. The most successful in r&b history collaborating with some of the biggest names in music. ??? I'm your angel ??? Reporter: But this morning he's on the defensive vehemently denying allegations first published in this buzzfeed article that he's keeping at least six women under so-called cult-like conditions in his luxurious homes in Chicago and Atlanta. My daughter is severely brainwashed. Reporter: The parents of one of those women coming forward in a press conference Monday. They claim they met the famous singer and producer in 2015, Kelly offering to help their then 19-year-old daughter break into the business, but they say once she started spending time alone with him, she changed. Not seeing them since December of 2016 and only communicating in a few short texts. My daughter is being held against her will. She is brainwashed to the point where she says anything that he asks her to say. Reporter: Timothy and John Jalen savage filing this December 2016 police report in Georgia obtained by ABC news saying they believe their daughter is a part of the R. Kelly cult and she is stuck and in trouble. I know about the history of groupie culture. This is not that. I think it's very, very different by an order of magnitude and an order of the disturbing allegations that our sources have made to us at buzzfeed. Reporter: This woman claims she was a member of R. Kelly's entourage and saw the singer exercise dominating control over women. Permission to shower -- to shower, to eat. Permission to go from one room to the next. He really ma nape lates your mind because of who he is and his fame. Reporter: R. Kelly's attorney telling us in a statement Mr. Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him and Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations. After the savages filed another police report this January in Illinois, officers did do a wellness check on their daughter speaking with her at Kelly's Chicago recording studio. They say she told them she was fine and just didn't want to be bothered with her parents and police say she appeared to be in good physical health. Overnight the woman telling TMZ she is fine and is not being held against her will. I am in a happy place with my life and I'm not being brainwashed. Reporter: Still, her parents say they just aren't buying it. We just want him to release her and let her go on with her life. Reporter: And meanwhile, those parents say they are working with the FBI and local police departments and that they plan to present more evidence to support their claims in the coming days. R. Kelly is no stranger to salacious allegations involving some women and underage girls. He was acquitted of child porn charges in 2008 but his attorney says the singer will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name after these most recent claims. Gio, absent new evidence not much the police can do here, right? These women are all ult. That's right. The police say, they're adults. They're consenting to this. It's their choice. Okay, gio, thanks very much.

