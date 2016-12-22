Transcript for Kellyanne Conway on Her New White House Role

Agriculture and V.A. Great to have you with us and president-elect trump's senior adviser kellyanne Conway. You're going to serve as counselor to the president. I am. You'll be in the white house. I will. Will you counsel him to have more press conferences, 148 days without an official press conference, 44 days since the election. No press conference and here's what you said about Hillary Clinton and her folks not having a press conference during the campaign. Her supporters are protecting her by not letting her talk to the press. I'm happy to talk to you but apparently we don't respect you the way we do. She won't even give a press conference. What do you think? I was always surprised when Hillary Clinton was running for president she didn't make herself more available to the press but also to the public. She took five days off before the last debate. Off at fund-raisers and not out at rallies with tens of thousands -- A rally is much different than a press conference where Americans can hear from their president-elect. George W. Bush spoke a couple days after, Barack Obama three days after he was elected. We're at 44 days now. Let me say this, Dwyane wade and Mike pence have been forming their cabinet at rapid pace. So, their record speed with which they've done their cabinet and senior team is something to behole. We're way ahead of schedule even George Herbert walker bush who was a sitting president and he's busy with that and about to announce our press secretary, communications director and more of our team. This will be a traditional white house in the sense that you will have a great deal of press availability on a daily basis and have a president who continues to be engaged with the press. Announce press secretary right here on "Gma." No, I wouldn't. I had to try. The president-elect did talk yesterday briefly at mar-a-lago talking about the terror attack in Berlin and asked about the Muslim been that had been proposed. He said I've been proven to be right 100% correct so what does that mean as far as the registry is concerned or some sort of list. The comment went to the fact he was immediately criticized when he presumed that these attacks in Germany and in Turkey had to do with ISIS and then, of course, he is correct and that's what he's saying. He is the guy out there saying we need extreme vetting policies and need to have a better system vis-a-vis countries that train, harbor and export terrorists because right now we have a very uncertain very chaotic poor -- Has he backed away from the idea of a registry? He said long after he proposed that that this would be more strictly tied to countries where we know they have a history of terrorism and that this is not -- this is not a complete ban. You were on the campaign obviously you remember this well. Donald Trump often bashed Hillary Clinton for her ties to Wall Street and as we've watched the cabinet form we've seen three former executives from Goldman Sachs who will have close proximity to the president, by one estimate the net worth of the president-elect's cabinet is now at least $13 billion. 34 times greater than George W. Bush, five types greater than Barack Obama. Are you concerned that with the president-elect's message being about the forgotten people in America that that doesn't necessarily represent who they are? No, the two are not related in this way. The people on the cabinet are very successful men and women who have been job creator and true American success stories who are now bringing those skills to bear in the cabinet to help the forgotten man and forgotten woman. Many of them are the original American dream stories and I would also say this, there's a difference in Hillary Clinton's relationship with Wall Street where she's getting tens of millions of dollars in speech, tens of millions in contributions for our foundation even while she's sitting at the state department. And Donald Trump tapping some of the greatest talents that we've seen on Wall Street to go and serve on his cabinet. A few weeks until the inauguration. We heard Andreas bocelli and heard he's not performing. Can we tell you anyone on the list. It's not the academy awards but for the people. This is the people's president. Anyone lined up yet? Yes. All right. Nobody put me in charge of the entertainment. I'm a little too geeky for that. Thank you very much on the new role. I know you have four little ones waiting for Santa. I am too. You deserve it. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.