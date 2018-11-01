Transcript for Lawmakers express optimism on reaching DACA agreement

All right, George, now to capitol hill where the clock is ticking to reach a deal on protecting d.r.e.a.m.ers, the nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. As children. Our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has more and, Mary, there are some signs of progress this morning. Reporter: Yeah, robin, good morning. They are getting closer. The house is now put out its plan and in the senate lawmakers on both sides of the aisle tell me they are close to a deal. They are optimistic they could have an agreement here possibly by the end of the month. Now, the president has said he would sign onto whatever lawmakers can agree to, but now he's sending mixed messages demanding that any deal to protect d.r.e.a.m.ers include funding for his wall, the question here on the hill is how do you define that wall? Republicans tell me they plan to deliver on some sort of a wall, but that could come in the form of more manpower, more barrier, boosted border security overall but not an actual physical new wall. Robin. All that yet to be determined. Meanwhile, yet another influential Republican has announced his retirement and wh does it mean for the midterms. Reporter: 33 Republican lawmakers announced they are not seeking re-election. We're seeing a real exodus of GOP heavy hitters here, the latest California congressman Darrell Issa. Now, all of these exits come as the GOP is facing a potential democratic wave in the upcoming midterm elections and could make what's already expected to be a difficult election year all that more difficult.

