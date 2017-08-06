Transcript for Lawmakers to grill James Comey on unanswered questions

And as Comey prepares to testimony, president trump is giving remarks to the faith and freedom coalition today, and then he'll be hosting an infrastructure summit at the white house with governors and mayors. So far unusually this morning he has stayed off Twitter. Lots more to talk about now with our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce in the committee hearing room on capitol hill, the hart senate office building. Mary, a lot of questions yet to be answered by James Comey in his first public testimony. Reporter: George, in just a few hours James Comey will be sitting behind me telling the American people his side of the story. We know that his opening testimony is going to be explosive, but just wait for the questions. That is where we're going to learn real insights into the president's actions. To start, Comey says he had nine one-on-one conversations with the president, but in his testimony he only details five of them. Lawmakers here are going to want to know what happened in those other conversations. There are also several key questions that Comey has yet to address, including does he believe these conversations were recorded, as the president has suggested. Why didn't he speak up more forcefully sooner. And the big one of course, why does Comey himself believe he was fired. Now, we've just learned that the top Democrat here on the committee, mark Warner, is going to praise Comey as a straight shooter in his testimony but he's also likely to press Comey on all of these issues, and so will the other lawmakers. Mary Bruce, thanks very much. Turning now to that dramatic testimony in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial.

