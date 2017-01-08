Transcript for 2 leading Venezuelan opposition figures detained

We move on to breaking news about the crisis in Venezuela. Two opposition leaders taken in the middle of the night as the U.S. Imposes new sanctions, our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz is following these latest developments. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This is truly an ominous turn following the disputed election that gave president maduro nearly unlimited powers and an election that the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Called a sham. Take a look at this overnight surveillance video which appears to show those two opposition leaders, one of them who went to college here in the U.S., being forcibly removed from their home. State security agents hauling one man away in his pajamas as a woman is heard screaming for help from neighbors. Both men have been highly critical of maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution which has sparked protests blamed for more than 120 deaths, robin. The trump administration just announced new financial sanctions against Venezuela and its president. Reporter: They have but maduro remains defiant calling president trump an emperor and saying he will not be intimidated. Here at home there are concerns this crisis could lead to a spike in gas prices, one economist says prices could rise 30 cents per gallon if the U.S. Bans Venezuelan oil, robin. All right, Martha, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.