{"id":51134622,"title":"Legal implications of Donald Trump Jr.'s reported contact with WikiLeaks","duration":"1:47","description":"ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams weighs in on what Donald Trump Jr.'s reported contact during the presidential campaign with WikiLeaks could mean for the ongoing Russia investigations.","url":"/GMA/video/legal-implications-donald-trump-jrs-reported-contact-wikileaks-51134622","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}